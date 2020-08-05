A woman’s body was found on I-95. Blue eyes, blond hair — but police don’t know her name

The body of a middle-aged woman was found in the early hours of Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County, authorities said. Deputies have not identified the victim yet.

A witness found the body of the blue-eyed woman, with dark blond hair, around 8:30 a.m. near the Midway Road exit leading into Fort Pierce and called 911. The Florida Highway Patrol responded minutes later, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation.

The woman may have been left on the side of the interstate late Monday night, Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

She did not have any visible tattoos, was about 5’4’’ and 112 pounds, and possibly in the 30s to 50s age range, the sheriff said.

If anyone was driving south on I-95 overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning and saw or noticed anything of interest, call detectives at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.