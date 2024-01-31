Woman’s body found in apartment complex for students, Richland County deputies say

A woman’s body was recently discovered in an apartment complex that’s designed for college students, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Monday at 10:15 a.m., deputies responded a call about a dead body in the Rowan apartment complex at 1051 Southern Drive, the sheriff’s department said in an incident report. That’s in the area between Shop Road and Bluff Road, about 2 miles from Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the University of South Carolina football team.

The body was discovered by a maintenance man at the Rowan, which bills itself as student housing near USC, Benedict College, and Allen University.

The maintenance man was responding to a work order about a foul smell coming from inside an apartment, according to the incident report.

The maintenance worker told deputies that while checking the area, he opened the bedroom door and saw the victim on the floor dead, the incident report said. The maintenance man called 911 and EMS also responded to the apartment and notified the Richland County Coroner’s Office, according to the incident report.

The coroner’s office has not publicly identified the woman.

On Wednesday, university spokesman Jeff Stensland told The State that the USC Police Department confirmed the woman was not a USC student.

Messages left with Allen University and Benedict College were not immediately answered.

There was no word on a cause of death, but the sheriff’s department told The State that they are awaiting the results of toxicology tests and foul play currently is not suspected.