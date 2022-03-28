Woman’s body found behind shed on vacant lot in North Jacksonville

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death behind a shed in North Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man called 911 just after 2 p.m. when he found the woman’s partially covered body outside a shed on a vacant lot on Riverview Street off Lem Turner Road. When officers arrived to the scene, the man led them to her body.

JSO’s homicide team also responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the property.

Once they removed her body from the wood line, they noticed the woman had been shot multiple times.

Police believe her body had been there for a couple of days.

The sheriff’s office said she is possibly of Hispanic descent and may be between the ages of 30 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

