Woman’s body found in car pulled from lake 2 months after she vanished, Ohio cops say

Dawson White
·1 min read

The story of a missing 18-year-old came to a tragic end in Ohio on Monday after her body was discovered in a car pulled from Lake Erie, police say.

Alaina Camacho of Cleveland was reported missing in early February along with 20-year-old Nathan Orona, WOIO reported.

They were last seen at an apartment complex in Lorain before leaving in Camacho’s gold 2004 Honda Accord, according to WTOL.

Police said Orona’s body was discovered Sunday by a fisherman who’d just “dropped his line off” a pier near Hot Water’s Marina in Lorain, WOIO reported.

Officials returned to the pier Monday and detected an anomaly in the water using a side sonar device, according to the Lorain Morning Journal. Divers then went down to investigate and discovered the car — a gold Accord — just off the pier.

Camacho’s body was found inside after it was pulled from the water, according to the newspaper.

The cause of Camacho’s death has not yet been determined, WOIO reported.

Autopsies for both Camacho and Orona are scheduled this week, according to WTOL. The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Lorain is in northern Ohio on the coast of Lake Erie.

