Woman’s body found in car submerged in pond following dry conditions, MN cops say

A woman’s body was discovered inside a vehicle submerged in a pond, Minnesota police said.

The vehicle was spotted in a retention pond next to a four-way intersection in Rochester, police said in a June 28 news release.

The car “looked like it had been there awhile,” police said, adding that it became visible after dry conditions reduced the pond’s water level.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the deceased woman and establish a cause of death, police said.

Investigators believe the body may belong to Jodi Boeckermann, a woman who has been missing since 2021, according to CBS News Minnesota.

Boeckermann’s identification was found inside the vehicle, according to the outlet.

She was last seen driving away from her Rochester home in a silver Pontiac on October 15, 2021, according to KTTC. The 64-year-old suffered from health conditions and may not have had access to her medications.

Rochester is about 90 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

