Woman’s body found in container after family gets odd texts, New York police say

A 35-year-old woman’s body was found in a plastic storage container in New York after family members received suspicious text messages from her, police told multiple news outlets.

Nisaa Walcott’s body was found in the Highbridge neighborhood on Feb. 25, the New York City Police Department said. The witness spotted a leg in the container and called the police, WNBC reported.

Before her body was discovered, her son got a text message from his mother’s phone telling him Khalid Barrow, her cousin, would be in charge while she was on a business trip, KABC-TV reported.

“I remember when she gave birth to him she told me that that would be her one and only child and that was her one, her only,” Walcott’s sister-in-law Angie Johnson told the news outlet.

Walcott’s brother said he last spoke with his sister on Feb. 14, the station reported.

Police told WNBC they believed someone used the woman’s phone to send texts “to throw off family members concerned about her whereabouts.”

Barrow was arrested and charged with murder in the killing of Walcott and concealment of a human corpse, police said.

A surveillance video captures Barrow dragging a plastic storage container to the roof of a building, then he carries it out of the building seven days later with another man, KABC-TV reported.

When police recovered the woman’s body, she was unresponsive and pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. A medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

“Nisaa was a beautiful person. She was a caring, loving woman that really loved her family,” Walcott’s brother, Eugene Butler, told CBS News.

