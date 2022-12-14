Woman’s body found in ditch after residents saw her burglarizing cars, Texas cops say

A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed after residents in a Texas neighborhood saw her burglarizing cars, police say.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, on the northwest side of Houston, where police found the gunshot victim “in a ditch next to the roadway,” according to a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses said the woman and a man were burglarizing vehicles in the neighborhood when one of the residents fired shots, police said. The woman was struck by the gunfire, while the unidentified man fled.

Charges have not been filed against the resident. The case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

“I was asleep, and I just heard maybe 10 shots,” nearby resident Jim Blanchard told KHOU. “And then I got up and looked out the window, and then my neighbors, who’ve been there for 20 to 30 years, I saw them come out and look around and then go back in the house.”

Two weapons were taken from one of the homes on the block, police told KPRC.

Anyone with information about the male suspect is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600.

