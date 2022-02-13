Woman’s body found early Sunday in north Charlotte. It was a homicide, CMPD says

A woman’s body was discovered early Sunday in a north Charlotte neighborhood, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Swan Drive for a welfare call for service, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. There, officers found a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound, the release said.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

No other information was released and investigators have not said if there is a suspect.

Police urge anyone with information about the homicide to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.