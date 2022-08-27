Woman’s body found on East St. Louis street, police say

East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning.

Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what appeared to be a body and they called police, Assistant Police Chief Ranodore Foggs said.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Foggs would not say whether police know the cause of death of the victim.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation and have only a few details to release, he said.

“When our officers arrived on scene, they located the body of a Black female. She was unresponsive,” Foggs said. “Paramedics were unable to revive her. The coroner’s office was called. She was pronounced dead on scene.”

East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police agents who work with the Public Safety Enforcement Group, or PSEG, are jointly investigating the death.

Foggs would not say whether police know the cause of death of the victim.