Woman’s body found floating near Key West marina, police say. Investigation underway

The body of a woman who lived on her boat just off a Key West marina was found floating in the water Sunday, according to her neighbors and the Key West Police Department.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the case, has not released the woman’s name or details about the possible cause of her death.

Her neighbors, who did not want to be named, said she went missing late Saturday night while riding her dinghy back to her sailboat moored in Garrison Bight, a body of water located between Fleming Key and Sigsbee Park in Key West.

The neighbors said the woman planned to sleep in her car parked at the City Marina on Saturday because of windy weather and rough seas. However, staff warned her that she could not spend the night in the vehicle, so she headed back out to her vessel.

The Keys were under a small craft advisory all weekend, with sustained winds between 20 and 25 mph and seas up to 9 feet, according to the National Weather Service Key West.

Alyson Crean, spokeswoman with the city of Key West, said she could not comment on the policy of liveaboards being able to sleep in their cars during inclement weather because the woman’s death is under investigation.

People living on their boats in Garrison Bight pay the city around $420 a month, which includes access to a mooring ball — which anchors the vessels — a parking space, and access to the marina’s laundry and shower facilities, the neighbors said.

There are about 150 boats moored at Garrison Bight, according to the city of Key West’s website.

It’s one of the few affordable living options for people working in the tourism-dependent Southernmost City, where monthly rental costs for even the smallest one-bedroom dwelling can soar past $2,000. But two of the neighbors who spoke with the Herald said the city was not accommodating when it comes to allowing liveaboards to seek safety in the face of dangerous weather.

“I pay my taxes. I support the local economy just as much as the person who lives on land, but, we’re treated differently,” one of the neighbors said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.