Woman’s body found floating next to Virginia Beach yacht club, police say

Virginia Beach Rescue personnel recovered the body of a woman from Linkhorn Bay near the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club, the WAVY Reported.

Rescuers responded to a call at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 25 concerning a body spotted floating in the water on the 1000 block of Cardinal Road, police told The Virginian-Pilot.

John Bianco, division chief for Virginia Beach Rescue told The Virginian-Pilot that the woman was found “obviously deceased.”

Officials did not publicly identify her or provide immediate information on the cause of death, according to WVEC.

WAVY reported the body was of an adult female, and that an investigation is underway by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, reporters were turned away from the club the morning of Jan. 25 as police forensic vehicles entered the property.

The origins of the Cavalier Yacht & Golf Club date back to the late 1920s and has floating docks nestled between Little Neck Creek and Linkhorn Bay that can hold up to 100 yachts, according to the club website.

McClatchy News reached out to Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services for a statement on the incident and did not receive an immediate response.

