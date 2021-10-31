Woman’s body is found inside an abandoned Denny’s. NC police suspect ‘foul play’

Homicide detectives are investigating after North Carolina police said a body was found in an abandoned Denny’s.

On the afternoon of Oct. 27, officers were completing a check at the vacant business on Patton Avenue in Asheville when they discovered a woman’s body, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

Local news outlets reported the business was previously a Denny’s restaurant.

On Oct. 29, police said they identified the victim as 49-year-old Kimberly Michelle Randall and notified her family.

Police said they suspect that “foul play was involved” in Randall’s death and said homicide detectives are investigating the case.

“Randall’s killing is the 10th homicide detectives have investigated in 2021,” Asheville police said.

No other information about the case had been released as of Oct. 31.

“If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app,” police said. “You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.”

Asheville is in Western North Carolina, about 130 miles west of Charlotte.

20-year-old killed, 9 injured after man opens fire at Halloween party, Texas police say

Mom turns in 18-year-old son accused in deadly apartment shooting, Tennessee cops say

Dad fatally shot inside car — and his 6-year-old was with him, California cops say

7 puppies found dead in shelter van; three employees charged, California police say