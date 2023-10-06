Woman’s body found in the Mississippi River near East St. Louis, according to authorities

The body of an unidentified woman was found on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River on Friday afternoon.

The woman, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

She was found in the river off the 100 block of Riverfront Drive in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Police notified the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group of a body found in the river around 1:20 p.m., according to a release from the state police.

“This is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time,” the release states. “Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the ISP by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.”