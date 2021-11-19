Woman’s body found in Modesto home. Stanislaus deputies calling the death a homicide

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead inside a home in Modesto’s airport neighborhood Friday morning.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Erich Layton said deputies were dispatched to 1300 block of Canal Drive around 6:40 a.m. “to do a security check because there was possibly a deceased female inside the home.”

After getting no response by knocking on the door, deputies entered the home and found the woman dead.

Layton said investigators are treating her death as a homicide but have not yet said how or when she is believed to have died. Her name and age were not released, nor were details about whether she lived at the home or who notified police that she was there.

Investigators detained a man in connection with the death not long after finding the woman’s body but Layton did not know Friday afternoon whether he’d been arrested.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.