A woman’s body was found near a canal in Broward. Police are investigating the death

An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found on a canal embankment Saturday afternoon in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police responded to the 6000 block of Northwest 44th Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. after a man fishing in a nearby canal noticed a corpse, a Lauderhill police spokesperson told the Miami Herald.

The woman’s body appeared to have been outside and exposed to the elements for more than 24 hours, though an exact time is still unknown.

Police haven’t publicly identified the woman as of Sunday as they’re still trying to notify her family, the spokesperson said.

There were no discernible signs of trauma, but the Broward County medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine how she died.

