Woman’s body found near dumpster in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was killed and her body left near a dumpster in Millcreek Saturday morning.

Fred J. Edwards, 46, of Salt Lake City, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a murder charge, according to the Unified Police Department.

At 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 20, the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center received a “distressing” call of a body located near a dumpster at 3994 S 300 W in Millcreek, UPD said.

Officers quickly responded and found the body of Esperanza Chavez, 25, of Salt Lake City.

Detectives started an investigation canvassing for surveillance footage. They said a nearby business provided footage that showed a black truck arrive at the scene at 12:28 a.m. In the footage, officers said they could see a male figure, identified as Edwards by his license plate, pulling a body from a vehicle.

Attempts were reportedly made to dispose of the body in the dumpster, but police said Edwards left the scene, leaving the victim beside the dumpster.

According to UPD, preliminary findings suggest the incident occurred in that vehicle and involved a shooting, resulting in the death of Chavez.

Police apprehended Edwards at the University of Utah Hospital, where he was being evaluated.

