Woman’s body found near Miami Seaquarium, police say

A 911 caller early Friday morning alerted authorities about the body of a woman found near Miami Seaquarium on Virginia Key, Miami-Dade police said.

The call came in around 6:40 a.m., Detective Andre Martin, a police spokesman, told the Miami Herald in an email.

Officers were seen speaking to each other behind yellow tape when a Miami-Dade Police crime scene vehicle arrived around 10:20 a.m..

The circumstances of the woman’s death are under investigation.

This article will be updated when more information is available.