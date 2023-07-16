Woman found dead in her home was a victim of homicide, SC coroner says

A homicide investigation is underway days after a woman’s body was discovered in her South Carolina home, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

On the night of July 9, family members found 61-year-old Mariam Hardee inside her home in the 2800 block of Ithica Drive, the coroner’s office said in a news release that was sent at about midnight Saturday night. That’s in Sumter, in the area between U.S. 15 and Manchester State Forest.

Because of the unknown circumstances surrounding Hardee’s death, an autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release. Strangulation was determined to be her cause of death, and Hardee is considered a homicide victim, the coroner’s office said.

Information about who killed Hardee was not available, and no arrests have been reported by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death along with the coroner’s office.

There was no word on a motive for the killing.

“Investigators will continue to pursue this to find the victim and the family the necessary justice,” the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information about Hardee’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.