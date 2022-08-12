Woman’s body was found in a plastic bin 16 years ago. Three were just arrested in WA

A 33-year-old woman’s decapitated body was discovered floating in a plastic container in Washington’s Puget Sound in 2006, authorities said.

Now three people were arrested in her killing — 16 years after her body was first found, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said in an Aug. 11 Facebook post.

A “suspicious” object floating in the water led to Shanan Lynn Read’s headless and decomposed body on Jan. 15, 2006, the sheriff’s office said.

Her head was found in the same area a couple of months later, authorities said.

Read was hit in the head with a metal baton in a Seattle apartment in August 2006, investigators said. She was then moved to a cabin in Port Orchard, where she later died, deputies said.

For weeks, two men returned to this cabin and poured chemicals over her body so it would decompose, deputies said. Then she was put into a container and dumped in the Puget Sound five months after she was killed, investigators said.

Investigators linked four people to her killing.

Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge on Aug. 8 in Philadelphia.

The next day, Brandon Michael Reeve was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in Sarasota, Florida.

Oscar Cash Gonzales, 34, was also arrested on a first-degree murder charge in Riverside, California.

Investigators said Anthony Marou Martinez was identified as a fourth suspect, but he died..

Each of the suspects is being held on $10 million bail. They are waiting to be extradited to Washington.

“No human being ever deserves to be treated the way this woman was treated. No mother, no daughter, nobody,” Jimmy Kilgallen, special agent with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, told KING-TV.

