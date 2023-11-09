Woman’s body found in recycling bin outside north London flats

Police at a block of flats near Golders Green, north London, after a woman's body was found in a recycling bin on Thursday morning - SWNS/SWNS

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman whose body was found “in a recycling bin”, says a witness.

Officers were called to a block of flats near Golders Green, north London, at around 9am on Thursday by a member of the public.

An onlooker claims a body was found in a communal bin, where a pink rucksack lay nearby.

The death was being treated as “unexpected and unexplained”, Scotland Yard said.

A passer-by who saw the police investigation said: “There was a body found in a recycling bin.

“The police were there checking life vitals and there was a backpack next to the bin with personal items in.”

A photograph of the flats, called Harpenmead Point, shows a cordoned off area with officers investigating. A rucksack can be seen on top of one of the bins.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers were called at 08:59hrs on Thursday, 9 November to a premises on Granville Road, NW2. A member of the public had reported finding the body of a woman.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene. The woman was confirmed to be deceased. A crime scene is in place.

“The death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained. Enquiries continue.”

