Woman’s body found in recycling truck after it finishes route, California police say

A woman’s body found inside a recycling truck has Eureka police seeking answers, Northern California authorities told media outlets.

The body was found in the truck at a recovery center in Samoa, near Eureka in Humboldt County, on Thursday, Jan. 5, Eureka police told SFGate.

“Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka,” police said in a statement to CBS News.

Police have identified the woman but her name has not been released pending notification of her family, KRCR reported.

It’s not clear how the woman ended up in the truck or how she died.

Police ask that anyone with information call detective Donald Bailey at 707-441-4215.

Eureka is a city of 26,000 people about 270 miles north of San Francisco.

