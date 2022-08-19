Woman’s body found in river near Mon Wharf

A woman’s body was found in the river near the Mon Wharf Thursday morning.

River Rescue responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, medics determined the woman was dead.

Pittsburgh police Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

The cause of death and the woman’s identity will later come from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days Police: Man arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook 4 people, including firefighters, hurt in massive fire in Beaver County VIDEO: Grandmother of 6-year-old boy hit by car in Glen Hazel working to keep other kids safe DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts