Woman’s body found in river nearly 2 months after she vanished, Washington cops say

The body of a 25-year-old missing woman was found in a Washington river nearly two months after she vanished, police told multiple news outlets.

Loghan Starbuck’s family last heard from her on Dec. 17, but a surveillance camera captured her the following day on a bus from Cheney to Spokane, KREM reported.

Starbuck was last seen getting onto a bus at 3 p.m. in Cheney, then she got off the bus in downtown Spokane at the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza, the news outlet reported.

A witness saw a body in the Spokane River on Feb. 10 and called 911, The Spokesman-Review reported. The medical examiner’s officer confirmed her identity the following day, the newsroom reported.

Family members also confirmed her death on social media.

“Unfortunately, we were notified on Friday (Feb. 11) that she has been found and is no longer with us. We don’t have all the details yet,” her older brother Blake Starbuck posted on Facebook on Feb. 14. “ Loghan will be greatly missed and we appreciate the joy and funny moments that we all shared! We all love you Loghan!”

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office told McClatchy News the agency will update their website with Starbuck’s death by the end of the day on Feb. 16.

Blake Starbuck told NBC News that she is on the autism spectrum, has a caregiver and has recently experienced some hardships. He said she went through a breakup, had her license suspended after some minor “fender benders,” lost her job in November and couldn’t afford to pay her rent at her apartment, the outlet reported.

McClatchy News did not immediately hear back from the Cheney Police Department for more information on Starbuck’s death.

Cheney is about 16 miles southwest of Spokane.

