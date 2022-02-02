Woman’s body found stuffed in storage bin, Louisiana cops say. ‘Somebody put her there’

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana described the case it’s investigating as tragic, full of questions and possibly sinister.

On Friday, Jan. 28, deputies responded to a property on Rue De Le Bois Road in Gonzales. They found a plastic storage bin in a pickup truck with a woman’s body stuffed inside, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a video posted on Facebook. Less than a week later, investigators are looking for three people who might have been with her when she died or know more information about what happened.

The woman was identified as 24-year-old Crystal Scott, the sheriff’s office said. While deputies aren’t sure of her cause of death, they believe it may be drug-related KALB reported.

There is still much to learn about the incident, Webre said, but deputies have determined one thing.

“Somebody moved her there,” Webre said. “Somebody put her there.”

There was no trauma to the body, such as gunshot wounds or stab marks, according to Webre. It also didn’t appear that the woman had been strangled.

Webre told the public that deputies were looking into three persons of interest, including Scott’s ex-boyfriend, who they said has since spoken with investigators, according to WBRZ.

Deputies have been speculating that Scott may not have died at the residence where the truck was found and that her body was moved to the truck, according to KALB.

“Whoever she was with, whether that person gave her drugs or did something sinister, that person moved the body there. And that’s what we need to get down, find the facts as to how it happened, why it happened and when it happened,” Webre told WBRZ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867), which may be offering a cash reward for information.

