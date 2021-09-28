Woman’s body found at Tampa home set for demolition, police say

TAMPA — A woman was found dead inside a home on the 1800 block of E Sligh Ave Tuesday morning by demolition contractors, Tampa police said.

The body was found by workers with JVS Contracting during a walk-through as they prepared to demolish the home. The body was partially clothed and had upper body trauma, police said in a news release.

Police say the workers left the home immediately and called 911.

The woman has not been identified. Police estimate she is 28 to 40 years old.

This is a developing story.