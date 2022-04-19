Woman’s body found in U-Haul box after video shows man wheeling it out, Texas cops say

A man was detained after authorities say a U-Haul box containing a woman’s body was placed in an apartment complex parking lot, according to Texas news reports.

Officers in Houston were dispatched around noon on Sunday, April 17, for reports of a “suspicious package with a bad odor,” KHOU reported. Police said they discovered a woman’s body was inside the box, according to KHOU.

Police later detained a 60-year-old man after they said video shows a man carrying the U-Haul box, according to KPRC and KSAT.

“In the surveillance video, you’re able to see a person carrying a U-Haul box on a dolly, and they bring over to here, and they drop it and kind of walk away from the scene,” Houston Police Detective Matthew Hughey told KPRC.

The box was in the parking lot “for the past week or so” before it was opened, a neighbor told the Houston Chronicle.

Though police initially referred to him as a “person of interest,” the 60-year-old remains detained in the Harris County Jail as of Tuesday, April 19, records show. Hughey told KTRK the man returned to the complex, where he was taken into custody.

“I couldn’t comment on his motivation as to why he came back to the scene,” Hughey said, KTRK reported.

The woman has not been identified and a cause of death has not been announced. It’s unclear if the man who is detained faces charges.

