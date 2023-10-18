Woman’s body found in water days after she vanished on walk, California police say

A body found in San Francisco Bay has been identified as a woman who vanished on a walk days earlier, California police reported.

Desiree “Lisa” Huey did not return home after telling a relative on the phone that she intended to go for a walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Alameda police said in a news release.

The 52-year-old woman had last been seen at her home at 8 a.m. that morning, KRON reported.

As police continued to examine security videos for possible sightings of Huey, they received a report Tuesday, Oct. 17, of a body in the water near the base of the Bay Farm Island Bridge, a later news release said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the body as Huey, police said.

“This is devastating news for her family, friends, and our community,” police said. They did not say what may have caused her death.

Alameda is about 8 miles east of San Francisco across San Francisco Bay.

