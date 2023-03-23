Woman’s body found in wooded area near high school, neighborhoods in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating after a woman’s body was found this week.

Officers responded to the area of Maple Forge Drive and Lavender Road around 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers searched the wooded area and found a woman’s body. The wooded area is behind several neighborhoods and Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School.

Police have not identified the woman and sent her body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for an autopsy.

At this time, police cannot confirm if her death was natural or if foul play is suspected. They are waiting for the autopsy results to confirm the woman’s cause of death and her identity.

Anyone who may have information can contact Athens-Clarke County police at 706-613-3345 or their tip line at 706-705-4775.

