Woman’s body found wrapped in carpet in trunk of burning vehicle, Michigan cops say

Three people were arrested after a woman’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car that was set on fire, according to Michigan prosecutors.

The woman’s body was discovered on Sunday, May 15, after Detroit firefighters extinguished the fire in her own vehicle, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Once the fire was extinguished members of the Detroit Fire Department observed the victim in the trunk of the vehicle, wrapped in carpet with a bag over her head,” the prosecutor said.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Syraya Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Deontay James Harper killed Lee by strangling her. He and the two other suspects, Ciera Lecha Mcgilmer and Calvin Lewis Mcgilmer, then moved her body into her vehicle and they drove it to a home about 7 miles away, according to the prosecutor.

The three suspects are accused of setting Lee’s car on fire with her inside the trunk.

Harper was arrested on Tuesday, May 17, and is charged with first-degree murder, fourth-degree arson, tampering with evidence and fleeing and eluding, the prosecutor said.

Ciera Mcgilmer faces tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact charges, while Calvin Mcgilmer is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, officials said.

Harper and Calvin Mcgilmer remain in jail and Ciera Mcgilmer was placed on house arrest, police said.

Man douses blazing shopping cart and finds woman’s body inside, California police say

Body found in trash chute at retirement community in Atlanta, officials say

Jeep belonging to missing Texas man found with driver dead at the wheel, officials say