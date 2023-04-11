Woman’s body in vehicle at used car lot had likely been there for weeks, NC police say

A woman’s body was found in a vehicle at a used car lot likely weeks after she died, North Carolina police said.

The Lumberton Police Department said in a news release that officers first got a call about a possible body at McNeill Used Cars at noon on April 7.

Officers arrived and reported finding a decomposing body in a car at the lot.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, “appeared to be deceased for at least several weeks,” police said.

She may have gone to sleep inside the car and “never woke up,” police said. The body was taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh for an autopsy and identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Lumberton is located about 100 miles south of Raleigh.

