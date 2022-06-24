Woman’s body washes up on Outer Banks beach after late-night swim, NC cops say

A woman’s body washed up on an Outer Banks beach hours after she disappeared during a late-night swim with a friend, according to news outlets.

The woman, a 37-year-old who police have not identified pending notification of her family, went for a swim in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, just after midnight on Thursday, June 23, with her friend, a 31-year-old man, according to the Virginian-Pilot.





Ocean conditions were rough at the time, and the swimmers got hit by a large wave, causing them to go under, according to 13 News Now. The man resurfaced but he didn’t see the woman.

He got out of the water to call 911, and first responders began a search for her, according to WITN.

Her body washed ashore around 6 a.m. about 7 miles away from where she went missing, the news outlet reported.

Kill Devil Hills police did not respond to a request for information from McClatchy News. The Outer Banks are a string of barrier islands that stretch for about 120 miles along the North Carolina coast.

