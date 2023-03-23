A woman booted from Miami flight tried to bite officers, police say. She was arrested

A Texas woman, booted off a Frontier Airlines flight in Miami, is accused of kicking, scratching — and even trying to bite — multiple officers.

Simone Bryna Kim was arrested Tuesday at Miami International Airport. The 24-year-old was charged with two counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of misdemeanor assault on a police officer and a count of resisting an officer with violence and trespassing.

Kim was on a plane bound for Philadelphia when she was asked to get off for causing “a disturbance,” according to an arrest report. The flight crew called police, who again, asked her to leave. She resisted but was dragged off the plane by officers.

Video shared on social media shows Kim shouting expletives in the plane during an argument with other passengers. The minute-long clip also captured a crowd of officers carrying Kim by her hands and feet as they removed her from the plane.

Philadelphia-bound Texas woman arrested on one of America’s worst airlines @FlyFrontier at one of America’s worst airports: Miami International Airport #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/FMdosV9EKK — Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) March 23, 2023

When police tried to handcuff her, Kim tensed up and began to push and pull officers. That’s when, police say, she dug her fingernails into one of their elbows.

The tussle continued as Kim was escorted to a police cruiser, according to the arrest report. She kicked one of the officers in the chest, causing him to fall down the jetbridge’s stairs.

She then lunged at three officers, trying to bite them, according to police.

Kim was released Wednesday from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on bond.