Woman and boy guilty of murdering pensioner

A woman and a boy who lured a pensioner to his death have been found guilty of murder.

Antoinette Sheppard and the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, killed Michael Brady at an address on Bowness Close in Coventry on 18 June.

The trial at Warwick Crown Court heard Sheppard, 44, befriended Mr Brady, who was 74, and lured him to her home, police said.

After killing him the pair placed his body in a large TV box and hid it in a shed.

Police said CCTV showed Mr Brady entering Sheppard's house on Bowness Close at about 18:00 BST, while at the same time messages exchanged between Sheppard and the boy discussed robbing him.

After murdering him they stole his bank card, taking it to a nearby shop and withdrawing more than £300 to buy alcohol.

Police said during interviews both suspects had blamed each other for Mr Brady's death, claiming they each tried to stop the other.

They revealed that one message from the boy, who was 16 at the time, said: "I am on one. I am going to hurt people."

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "This was a tragic case of a vulnerable man being killed by people he thought he could trust.

"This was a planned and pre-meditated act of violence, with messages exchanged between both defendants discussing what they were going to do."

Det Insp Colclough said he hoped My Brady's family could take some closure from the verdict.

The pair are due to be sentenced on 9 February.

