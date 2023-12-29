Woman, boy held hostage in St. Louis home for five hours

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman and child were running door to door, screaming for help in the middle of the night, after reportedly being held hostage.

The frightening moment was captured on a doorbell video camera as one woman knocked on the door asking for the residents inside for help around 1 a.m. Thursday.

“My ex-boyfriend, he just held me and my son hostage,” the woman said while also calling 911.

The 10-year-old boy could also be heard asking for help.

With seconds to spare, Marquitta Lewis opened the door.

“Her little son ran into [the house]. I couldn’t do nothing but lock the door,” Lewis said.

Doorbell video captured the man running onto the porch, appearing to chase after the woman and child.

“He had ran up and tried to kick the door, then he started knocking,” Lewis said. “Then I guess he heard my boyfriend’s voice.”

St. Louis Police said the woman and boy were being held against their will at a nearby home from 8 p.m. Wednesday until they were able to escape the suspect around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers confirmed the suspect is the ex-boyfriend to the woman.

“I was in a deep sleep. I don’t even know how I woke up at 1:30 in the morning. That’s nothing but God helping me save her life. I really believe I saved her and that little boy’s life,” Lewis said.

Police said the 21-year-old suspect took off before officers could arive. Records show detectives are investigating the incident as a domestic assault, kidnapping and violation of an order of protection.

“What restraining order is going to save me from a bullet,” the woman said.

The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police. The boy was not hurt.

