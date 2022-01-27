Woman, boy killed in Augusta County blaze

Two people were killed early Thursday morning in a fire at 761 Purple Cow Road in Augusta County.

DOOMS — Virginia State Police are investigating after an early-morning fire killed two people Thursday in Augusta County, a press release said.

A third person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The deadly blaze took place shortly before 2:30 a.m. at 761 Purple Cow Road.

Police said a woman and a boy were killed. Their bodies were recovered after the fire was extinguished, the release said.

Both bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Police said a man injured in the fire was flown to the Virginia Commonwealth Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation. Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Thursday's deadly fire took place about two months after a Nov. 28 blaze claimed the lives of a man and his daughter in West Augusta.

