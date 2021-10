Reuters

The arrest of Colombia's most wanted drug lord will likely have little effect on trafficking from the world's largest cocaine producer, with several lieutenants waiting to fill his shoes in the powerful Clan del Golfo cartel, analysts said. Dairo Antonio Usuga, known by his alias "Otoniel," was considered by authorities to be Colombia's biggest drug capo for seven years until his arrest https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombias-priority-is-extradite-drug-lord-otoniel-united-states-sources-2021-10-24 on Saturday in a major operation by security forces in the jungle area of Colombia's northern region of Uraba. The operation involved 500 special forces and 22 helicopters and comes as the military has promised to crush the Clan cartel.