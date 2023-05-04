Woman bragged about ‘leaving her footprint on Tybee Island’ arrested after video shows beating

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested after police said she bragged about “leaving her footprint on Tybee Island” after a viral video shows her involvement in a brutal beating of a mother and daughter during the unpermitted 2023 Orange Crush event.

According to police, Jasmine Murphey was sharing videos of the beaten on social media and implicated herself as a suspect while making the statement that she was “leaving her footprint on Tybee Island”.

Murphey’s post has been shared over 6,000 times.

College Park police were able to locate Murphey on Thursday at her job, arrested and charged her with aggravated assault and robbery.

On Saturday, April 22, the pair were beaten and robbed on the beach by multiple individuals.

“Many of you have since brought that video to the attention of our agency while expressing your shock and disgust that such a thing could happen on the island. We share in both your disappointment and concern,” the police department stated.

If you or someone you know can identify the people involved, or if you have any other pertinent information to share, we ask that you contact Detective TJ LeGuin by calling (912)786-5600 or by sending an email to tleguin@cityoftybee.gov.

