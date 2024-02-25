Woman breaks ankle from being trampled after Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alexandrea Springfield was outside Union Station when shots were fired following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb. 14.

Springfield broke her ankle in multiple places after being knocked down and stepped on when crowds of people were running to safety.

“We heard a bunch of screaming, and we turned and saw a bunch of people running and crying,” Paula Perez Cruz, who was at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally with Springfield said. “As we got closer to the gate, we all were being pushed, but she had several people pushing her, which caused her to land on the concrete and break her ankle in several different places.”

Springfield was hospitalized on Feb. 14 and released the same day.

She said earlier this week, she was hospitalized again after dislocating her leg at home.

“I didn’t have the right equipment to get around my house. I wasn’t expecting this to happen, unfortunately,” Springfield explained. “My recovery is seven to eight months with the orthopedics at Truman Medical Center. They’re going to be physically working with me. So, this could be shorter than that time. It’s just my willpower of do I want to get up and walk, get back to outdoor activities and get back to work.”

During the chaos, after shots were fired, Springfield recalls a nurse stopping to guard her from the others running away.

“He was hovering over me when that stampede was coming over the gate that I had already gotten over,” Springfield explained. “This random nurse. I don’t know him or even know where he came from, but he was shielding me, telling the people, ‘Hey, stop jumping over this gate. You’re jumping on this woman.’”

Springfield would like to track down the man who stopped to help and say thank you.

“To give him support and gratitude for saving my life from getting trampled completely,” Springfield said.

Springfield looked forward to celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with friends and other fans.

She describes the parade and rally as a fun celebration that ran smoothly up until the end, when it quickly turned to tragedy and chaos.

“You don’t know in a blink of an eye what’s going to happen to you,” Springfield said. “So look out for each other, and if you see somebody with something that doesn’t need to be around, speak up. You know, say, ‘hey, he’s walking around with a gun.’ Just speak up.”

Perez Cruz said first responders and law enforcement officers reacted quickly.

“I literally watched the police run towards the situation very quickly, and I said my prayers out to all the families affected, the ones that lost a loved one,” Perez Cruz said. “I pray for everyone’s recovery, and I pray for the whole city of Kansas City. It affected everyone.”

Anyone who was injured or knows someone injured at the rally after shots were fired should call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043.

Anyone with serious injuries, such as a broken bone from a fall that happened when people fled from gunfire, are the type that police would like to know about.

