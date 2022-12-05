Woman breaks into home, steals $50 on kitchen table, police say

A Memphis homeowner got a fright when she woke up to find another woman in her kitchen, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a woman woke up around 1:30 a.m. early on Sunday, December 4 and saw another woman in her kitchen.

The burglar had broken in through the carport door, into the home on Almo Avenue, and stole $50 that was on the kitchen table, according to police.

The woman took off before police made the scene and officers reviewed security footage.

MPD said they identified 39-year-old Kandi Walker as the burglar and then later found Walker on South Goodlett Road wearing the same jacket and shoes she was seen wearing during the burglary.

Walker was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property under $1,000.

She was given an $8,000 bond.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: