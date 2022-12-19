Woman breaks into Robert De Niro’s home, tries to steal Christmas presents, cops say

A serial burglar was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19, after breaking into Robert De Niro’s New York City home and trying to steal Christmas presents, news reports say.

New York City police officers followed the 30-year-old woman after they noticed her try to open several doors of nearby homes, according to WABC. She successfully entered De Niro’s Upper East Side townhome around 2:45 a.m. then was spotted by officers taking presents from under a Christmas tree, WABC reported.

The famous actor was unaware of the intruder until police officers came inside to detain her, according to WNYW. Her charges have not been announced.

The woman has 26 previous arrests, including 16 times on burglary and larceny charges, WNBC reported.

She is considered one of the “top five burglars” in the 19th police precinct of New York City, the New York Post said.