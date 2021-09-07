Woman breaks windows to gain police ride home

Sep. 6—A Cumberland County woman just wanted a ride home, so she allegedly broke out the windows of a Crossville medical office to summon her ride. Unfortunately for her, it was a one-way trip to jail.

Miranda Stephens, 29, 609 Neverfail Rd., is charged with one count of felony vandalism in connection with the incident that took place Aug. 27.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Alderman stopped to check on a woman walking along S. Main St. in the area of Dunbar Lane and asked Crossville Police for assistance.

When Ptl. Keyton Harthun arrived on the scene, he found Stephens in custody and was told by Alderman that she had just broken a side window and a door window at Dr. Donald Hooie's dental office, causing $3,500 in damage.

Harthun's report states when Stephens was asked why she broke the windows, the reply was "in hopes for law enforcement to arrive and give her a ride to her residence so she would not have to walk."

Stephens got her police ride, but it was to jail.

