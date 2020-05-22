Woman broadens claims against Biden to include sexual assault

WASHINGTON — A woman who briefly worked as an aide for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 1990s has expanded her claims that he harassed her to now include an instance of sexual assault, which Biden's campaign denies and says is untrue.

The woman, Tara Reade, first made the assault allegation public last month, saying in a podcast interview that Biden — then a veteran senator from Delaware and a powerful committee chairman — penetrated her with his fingers under her skirt when she brought him a gym bag in spring 1993. At the time, she was a staff assistant in his office on Capitol Hill.

NBC News has spoken with Reade multiple times since she came forward with the assault allegation on March 25 and has also spoken with five people with whom Reade said she shared varying degrees of detail over time. Three of those people said on the record that they do not recall any such conversation with Reade.

A fourth person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time. That person, who asked that her name be withheld by NBC News for fear of negatively affecting her business, said she remembers Reade's telling her that she spoke with superiors in Biden's office about harassment but not the assault. She also recalled that Reade told her she filed a formal written complaint with a Senate personnel office at the time.

A fifth person, who also spoke with NBC News anonymously, recalled that Reade told her in the mid-2000s that Biden had been inappropriate and touched her when she worked in his office but that she didn't detail the alleged assault. Reade said that she also told her mother, who has since died, and her brother, who has told The Intercept that he remembers having been told about an incident at the time.

Former Biden staffers, including his former chief of staff Ted Kaufman and his longtime executive assistant Marianne Baker, were both named by Reade as having been told about harassment at the time, but both said they have no recollection of the claim. Biden's campaign has said the alleged assault "absolutely did not happen."

In a new statement Sunday, the campaign pointed to his record of advocating for survivors and his authoring of the Violence Against Women Act.

"He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said. "Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue."

Thursday evening, Reade filed an official complaint with the Washington, D.C., police. The public incident report — which is one page long and doesn't name Biden — was obtained by NBC News and recounts an assault sometime from March 1 to May 31, 1993. Reade confirmed that she is "Subject-1" in the report and that "Subject-2" is Biden. It is illegal to falsify police reports, and the statute of limitations for prosecuting the allegations has passed.

She also said that at the time of the incident, she filed a formal complaint through a Senate personnel office. In it, she said, she complained of harassment but didn't allege an assault.

Federal law at the time set forth procedures for allegations of harassment or discrimination in employment on the basis of gender, which would have included a hearing by a board of independent officers. No such process was initiated by Reade's complaint.

Reade's new allegation comes at a highly sensitive moment — not just for Biden as he moves forward now as the apparent Democratic nominee for president, but also amid a larger societal reckoning with how to seriously address people's accounts of sexual harassment and assault in the #MeToo era.

IMAGE: Joe Biden (Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images file) More