Woman who broke into dentist’s office to steal cash also pulled 13 teeth from victim, say police

Woman broke into dentist’s office multiple times and pulled 13 teeth from victim, say police (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)

A Nevada woman who broke into a dentist’s office to steal cash also pulled 13 teeth from a victim, say police.

Laurel Eich, who is not a dentist, told investigators in Washow County that she had unlawfully carried out the medical procedure.

Authorities say that they were investigating Eich for a burglary at the office in which $22,861 in cash and checks was stolen in May.

Officers responded to the dental office in Reno when an after-hours alarm went off, and found an open door and a broken window.

Eich, 42, then told detectives about the extraction, which she claims happened on a different date with anesthetic disposed of by the office, where she claims she once worked.

“During the investigation, detectives also learned that Eich performed 13 tooth extractions at an earlier date and time on one person. Eich admitted to multiple people, including detectives, that she performed the medical procedure and used anesthetic disposed of by the dental office,” the Washow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Eich was arrested earlier this week and charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and perform surgery on another without a medical license.

She remains in custody in the Washoe County jail on a $20,000 bond.