Woman brutally attacked at bus stop by five kids from ages 10-16, Ohio police say

Five kids and teens have been arrested after police say they attacked a 52-year-old woman at a bus stop and robbed her, news outlets reported.

The Akron Police Department posted surveillance video on its Facebook page Aug. 9, asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of kids after what police said was a “senseless and unprovoked” attack.

Tracy Corbin told WEWS she was punched and kicked repeatedly moments after she got off the bus, the news outlet reported.

“My face is swollen, the right side — I can barely see out of my eye… I have a fracture on my nose that I’m supposed to go back and see an (ear, nose and throat) doctor in a week. And I have a concussion,” she told WEWS days after the attack.

Police said the group took the victim’s purse and cell phone.

After the attack, Corbin went to a nearby home where she received help and was able to recover her purse, although the cash and credit cards were gone, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Five kids and teens between the ages of 10-16 are charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery, according to a Facebook post by the Akron Police Department.

“In the days since a brutal attack left a 52-year-old woman severely injured, detectives, who shared the collective outrage over the brazen assault, committed to solving this case as they do with any investigation,” the post says.

Police say this was the third time in a month a person had been brutally beaten by a group of kids, WEWS reported.

Angry man lay in wait for postman before attack that sent him to hospital, MN cops say

Girl screaming for help fights off man attacking her on trail, Colorado cops say

Cops burst into home after reported shooting, but ex-boyfriend made it up, Texas cops say