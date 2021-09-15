Woman bumps hissing alligator with paddle

The Daily Beast

YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]