Woman bumps into man at market, then he follows her home and shoots her, PA cops say

Officers in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say shot at a woman who accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store.

The woman, who Coatesville Police Department officers say is in her 20s, apologized to the man after bumping into him at Coatesville Market on Jan. 26, according to a news release. But the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Moenell Coleman, became irate and threatened to shoot her, police say.

She left the store and was followed by Coleman, who allegedly continued to threaten her. When she made it to her home a block away, Coleman approached her as she stood in the front door, police said.

Coleman opened fire on the woman and one bullet grazed her leg. Her brother, who was inside the home, was also shot, according to Coatesville police.

The woman was treated at the scene and her brother was hospitalized. His condition was not stated.

Police are searching for Coleman, who is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault, and various firearm charges. Coleman has ties to Wilmington, Delaware, and Norristown, Pennsylvania, and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coatesville Police Department at 610-384-2300. Coatesville is about 45 miles west of Philadelphia.

