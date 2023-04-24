Woman who burned down home she was living in didn't own it, records show

A 63-year-old woman from DeLand who set her home ablaze early Friday morning did not own it, Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office records show.

Police determined that Gina Rochelle White intentionally set the home on fire. She was arrested and charged with arson, a second-degree felony. As of Sunday afternoon, she was in the county jail on Indian Lake Road on a $50,000 bond, court records show.

DeLand house fire

At approximately 2:11 a.m., DeLand police officers arrived at 517 E. Walts Ave. and found the single-family home "fully engulfed in flames," according to a Deland Police Department Facebook post. The DeLand Fire Department said eight units responded with 24 personnel to knock down the fire.

The home, property records show, is owned by Isaac White, who has a mailing address on East Walts Avenue.

White has spent 12 stints in jail since 2007, corrections records show. Volusia County Circuit Court records show charges dating back to 1983 when she pled guilty to trespassing. Her most recent case was misdemeanor battery, which she was found guilty of in December 2018.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman charged with arson for burning down her home didn't own it