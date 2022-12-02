Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack

An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid into the face of a hospital worker, burning the victim’s skin Friday morning during her morning subway commute to Kings County Hospital, police said.

The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the toxic substance into the 40-year-old victim’s face at 4:30 a.m. as the worker was getting off the 2 train at the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from the hospital.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and then transferred to the burn unit at Jacobi Medical Center.

The suspect ran off after tossing the liquid and is still being sought by police.

Police could not say what the burning liquid was.