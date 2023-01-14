Woman who burned hospital worker with caustic liquid grabbed in Georgia: NYPD

An unhinged woman accused of burning a hospital worker’s face with a caustic liquid during an argument at a Brooklyn subway station last year was arrested more than 900 miles away from the scene of the crime in Georgia, cops said Saturday.

Suspect Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was tracked down to Atlanta where she lives, on Jan. 3 for the unprovoked assault at Brooklyn’s Winthrop St. station, cops said.

She was extradited back to Brooklyn late Friday, where cops charged her with assault.

Gravesande was at the Winthrop St. station at 1 a.m. on Dec. 2 when she stormed up and started yelling at her 21-year-old victim, who had just gotten off a south-bound No. 2 train, cops said. The station is just a few blocks from Kings County Hospital, where the young woman worked.

When the hospital worker headed for the stairs, Gravesande ran up and splashed her with the unknown liquid, scalding the victim’s face, before running out of the station.

Cops could not immediately say what the burning liquid was.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and then transferred to the burn unit at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, cops said.

The hospital worker managed to get a cellphone photo of Gravesande before the attack. Cops were able to identify her through the photo, cops said.

Gravesande’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Saturday.