Woman busted trying to sneak drugs onto NC prison property, Halifax County deputies say

Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

TILLERY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman from Charlotte was busted after she tried to get drugs onto a North Carolina prison property, according to authorities in Halifax County.

The incident happened Thursday at Roanoke River Correctional Institution at 2787 Caledonia Dr. in Tillery, a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy spotted a suspicious car at the prison and encountered a woman “attempting to hide marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia on prison property,” the news release said.

Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they seized 190.8 grams of marijuana, numerous items of marijuana paraphernalia, and liquor, which appeared to be Lunazul tequila. The news release included a photo of the seized items.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Janasia Truesdale, 25, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a controlled substance on a prison premises, and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance, deputies said.

Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

She was held on a $5,000 bond and has a court date set for Jan. 31.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.